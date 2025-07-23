Princess Anne receives support after rude remark from US

Princess Anne, the hardest-working member of the royal family, was once a target of strong criticism, but the real reason behind her 'surly' face was finally revealed.

For the unversed, the Princess Royal joined his brother, the then Prince of Wales, Charles, for her first official visit to the US in 1970.

As per the Mirror, the siblings met President Richard Nixon during a day trip to Washington.

Anne's serious facial expressions failed to impress Americans after she replied to a journalist, "I don’t do interviews," after a question about the Washington Monument.

At the time, there were reports in favour of Zara Tindall's mother, stating that she might be "tired" because of her ten-day trip to Canada.

In a documentary, Princess Anne: A Quite Remarkable Royal, on Channel 5, correspondent Victoria Murphy opened up about the "challenging" US tour.

She revealed that Anne "got some negative press as a result of this trip from the US media."

"They were quite quick to pick up on the fact that she wasn’t smiling very often. They thought that she didn’t look like she was enjoying herself as much as they thought she might," Victoria added.

Royal expert Wesley Kerr unveiled that Princess Anne has a "resting expression" which is often misjudged by people, leading Americans to believe that she was not happy.

"Her resting expression isn’t smiling and happiness, so I think there was some criticism from the US press that she wasn’t a fairytale princess, that she was perhaps a bit surly," the royal commentator shared.