Royal family shares update as King Charles, Queen Camilla steal hearts

Royal family shares update as King Charles, Queen Camilla spark joy

King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared in high spirits as they visited New market on Prince George's 12th birthday, July 22.

The royal family shared the King and the Queen's pictures with details on their official Instagram account about the royal couple's sweet day out.

The Palace wrote: "Their Majesties visited @TheNationalStud, meeting those involved industry-leading stud services, educational programmes, and charities improving access to British horse racing for young people."

The statement continued: "Later, at King Edward VII Memorial Hall, The King and Queen met members of local community groups and businesses."

King Charles and Queen Camilla undertook several engagements in Cambridgeshire on Tuesday.

The monarch's office added: "Their Majesties ended the day at @TheJockeyClub, which was founded in 1750 and is today the largest employer and commercial organisation in British horseracing and one of the leading sports businesses in the UK."

The latest post comes after the royal family shared a birthday tribute to Prince George.

Future monarch George celebrated his milestone birthday privately with his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales and his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.