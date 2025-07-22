Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive bad news about Netflix deal: 'Dead'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who signed a multi-million-dollar lucrative deal with Netflix in 2020, have reportedly suffered a major setback about their future with the streaming giant.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's hopes of a new deal with the network are 'dead' after their two most recent shows flopped, according to a new report.

Meghan's lifestyle show failed to break into Netflix's top 300 programmes for the first half of 2025 and was even thrashed by multiple seasons of Suits.

Harry's passion project documentary Polo ranked at a disastrous 3,436 out of 7,000 shows and was only watched by 500,000 people in six months.

Meghan has 'had everything going for her' but the viewing figures for With Love, Meghan have still been 'dismal', an insider at the streamer reportedly said.

A second season of With Love, Meghan, was announced by the Duchess herself as the first season came out in March this year as part of the couple's $100million deal with the streaming giant, which expires this year.

But a Netflix source, according to Daily Mail, has claimed: "This deal is dead."

They went on to explain: "She had everything going for her - name, platform, press - and the numbers were dismal. They're just waiting for the credits to roll. They're letting it expire without drama. There's no appetite for anything new."

Netflix will not be renewing their $100million deal with Meghan and Harry after her latest show struggled with poor reviews - but they may keep them on side if the worst were to happen with their relationship, it has been claimed

Former executive editor of the American edition of Ok! magazine, Rob Shuter, has claimed that the streaming giant will not offer them a new contract once it concludes.

"The interest just isn't there anymore. They went from buzzy to background noise", a Netflix source told Shuter.

Some experts have even claimed that Netflix will want 'to keep a vague hand in’ with them in case Meghan and Harry ever split up, so they can get in first with a docu-series on a divorce.

There are rumours that they could leave the door open for one-off projects with the Sussexes, although apart from their fly-on-the-wall documentary, Harry & Meghan, most of their shows have been considered flops.