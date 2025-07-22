Prince William, Harry cousin's death at 20: What happened to Rosie Roche

Prince William and Harry's cousin Rosie Roche was found dead at her family home in rural Wiltshire. She was just 20.

Emergency crews responded to a serious incident at around 1pm on Monday, July 14, after Rosie was discovered by her mother Pippa and sister Agatha. A firearm was found near to her body.

Rosie was the granddaughter of Princess Diana's uncle, the 5th Baron Fermoy, Edmund Roche, who killed himself in 1984 after suffering from a long bout of depression.

A spokesman for Wiltshire Police said: "This relates to the sudden death of a woman in her 20s. There are no suspicious circumstances and our thoughts are with her family."

The law enforcer continued: "We would ask that their privacy is respected at this terrible time. Ms Roche had been studying for a degree in English Literature at Durham University."

An obituary published by the Yorkshire Post said: "Roche, Rosie Jeanne Burke. Died on Monday 14th July 2025."

Rosie's family have paid tribute to her, saying she was a "darling daughter" to her parents Pippa and Hugh and an "incredible sister" to Archie and Agatha. She "will be sorely missed".

Last February, Thomas Kingston, the husband of royal Lady Gabriella Windsor, died with a gun found near his body at his parents' home in the Cotswolds.