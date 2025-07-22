King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Newmarket’s historic National Stud

King Charles and Queen Camilla champion diversity in racing.

King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped out in Suffolk today for a special visit to The National Stud at Newmarket Racecourses known as the historic heart of British horse racing.

They were warmly welcomed by staff and key figures from across the equestrian world as they toured the prestigious site, which has been central to the UK’s thoroughbred breeding industry for more than a century.

During the visit, the royal couple learned about the Stud’s cutting edge breeding programmes and met with those behind its industry leading stud services.

King Charles and Queen Camilla appear in Suffolk.

In addition to focusing on the sport’s elite breeding operations, the King and Queen also shone a spotlight on a more inclusive future for racing.

They engaged with young people and representatives from various educational institute, and charities working to make the sport more accessible to underrepresented communities.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla had a memorable encounter with the legendary thoroughbred Stradivarius.

King Charles was all smiles during the visit.

Known for his remarkable stamina and multiple victories in prestigious long-distance races, Stradivarius is one of the most celebrated racehorses of modern times.

Queen Camilla, a long-time equestrian enthusiast, gently stroked the famed racehorse while the King listened intently to his trainer and handlers describe Stradivarius’ achievements and retirement to stud life.