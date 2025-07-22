Palace confirms major King Charles, Queen Camilla event on George’s birthday

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be taking on a major responsibility as Buckingham Palace confirmed a key event, same day Prince George turned 12.

The royal couple will be visiting Newmarket in Suffolk, which has 2000-year-old connection to unique royal heritage.

The update comes as the King and Queen released a special birthday message for the young prince, who is the firstborn of Prince William and Kate Middleton and the second in line to the throne.

While there is no official update of what king of celebrations the Prince and Princess of Wales have planned, but it is understood that it would have been a private family affair with select guests.

It is unlikely that the King and Queen would have been able to attend the intimate celebrations for George with his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as such engagements are penned well in advance. Although, the doting grandfather must have delivered a special gift on the special day for his eldest grandchild.

Meanwhile, the details of Charles and Camilla’s visit to Newmarket is under wraps, but the town is known to be the centre of horse racing as it was shaped by centuries of equestrian excellence.

Newmarket has two iconic racecourses – The Rowley Mile and The July Course – each hosting world-class events that attract visitors from across the globe. Members of the Royal Family often visit for race days or to oversee the training of their own horses.

It is possible that the King and Queen would be overseeing that and some of their charitable work being done in the town.