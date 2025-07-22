Kensington Palace shares video of George, Charlotte, Louis making memories

George, Charlotte and Louis giggle in new video dropped by Palace

Kensington Palace delighted royal fans with a lovely video featuring Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on the future King's 12th birthday.

On July 22, the senior royals, including George's grandfather, King Charles, and parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, marked the special occasion with birthday tributes.

They shared an adorable portrait of the birthday boy on social media with a sweet wish. "Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George!" the royals wrote.

Now, William and Kate's team released a heartwarming video of royal siblings making memories.

The siblings were seen giggling, holding each other's hands and sharing light-hearted moments.

In one frame of the video, George and Charlotte carried their little brother, Louis, in their arms, leaving their well-wishers in awe.

Netizens cannot hold their excitement seeing the royal trio together. One fan wrote, "Such an adorable video. Happy Birthday, Georgie."

"Aww, the children look so happy & cute. William & Catherine are doing a wonderful job raising their kids. God bless them," another chimed in.