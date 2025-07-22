Princess Kate ensures Prince George never gets lost in spotlight

Kate making George feel like one of a kind.

Princess of Wales is a hands on and deeply devoted mother. Her sweet moment from 2018 offers yet another glimpse into her maternal instincts.

At the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy that year, a then five-year-old Prince George experienced a wave of emotion while supporting his father, Prince William, from the sidelines.

Surrounded by crowds and cameras, the young royal became visibly upset that many parents know all too well.

But it was Princess Kate’s calm and composed response that quietly stole the spotlight. Without fuss or drama, she comforted George with warmth and understanding, gently bringing him back into the moment.

According to psychotherapist and First Aid for Your Child’s Mind author Alicia Eaton, Kate’s reaction reflected a strong emotional connection between mother and son.

“Kate’s instinctive ability to acknowledge and soothe her child’s feelings is a great example of emotionally attuned parenting,” Eaton notes.

Parenting under the public spotlight is no easy task but the Princess of Wales showed exactly how it’s done during a tender moment with Prince George that still resonates today.

Speaking to HELLO!, Alicia reflected on the touching display at the 2018 Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy, where Catherine was seen comforting a visibly upset Prince George.

"It can be incredibly difficult for parents to navigate their child's emotions under the glare of cameras or the watchful eye of the public, but Catherine shows no hesitation in stepping in to support George," she said.

"She's not trying to hush or distract him," Alicia explained. "She's gently helping him feel seen and safe."

Back in 2015, a then-two-year-old George stole the show at the Gigaset Charity Polo Match at Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury.

The lively toddler was full of energy, darting across the field with royal cousin Isla Phillips in tow, while mum Kate, dressed casually in skinny jeans and wedges, gave chase with an affectionate smile .

It was one of the first times royal fans got to see George’s personality shine in public, and Catherine’s parenting style made it clear that even amid the royal duties, she’s first and foremost a hands-on mum.