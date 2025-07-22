Kate Middleton steps back from beloved role as Prince George turns 12

Princess Kate appears to have given up a beloved royal tradition as her and Prince William's eldest son, Prince George, turned 12 today, July 22.

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked the auspicious occasion of their firstborn, the second in line to the throne, on social media.

The royal couple shared a new portrait of George, which was captured by the Wales family's favourite photographer, Josh Shinner.

Similarly, on Prince Louis' 7th birthday, Josh clicked the little royal's picture, showcasing her front missing teeth.

Royal fans are questioning why the future Queen has stopped taking birthday portraits of her children, a practice she previously established.

One fan wrote in the comment section, "Missing Kate Middleton's tradition of capturing her kids on their birthdays."

Kate Middleton's love for photography is not hidden from anyone. She often goes behind the camera to make memories.

Earlier, a royal family photographer, Samir Hussein, praised the mother-of-three, admitting that she has a "good eye."

In conversation with US Weekly, he said, "You can see from the pictures she takes that she’s better, certainly better than your average person on the streets."

The well-wishers of Princess Kate are eagerly waiting to see her creative side more often, but it appears that she is getting more cautious after last year's Mother's Day photo controversy on social media.