What’s ‘Lazy Jennie’ trend: Everything you need to know

Sometimes fame doesn’t come with ease, but rather with constant scrutiny, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie is no exception.

BLACKPINK is currently in Canada, set to perform in Toronto today and tomorrow, July 23.

Although, BLACKPINK, with its DEADLINE tour, has made a super comeback to the American stage, which helped in bringing the group back in the spotlight, but that comes with a price: The troll.

Jennie seems to be cornered with controversy at every turn she made. Every time she does anything gets scrutinized, starting from her clothes to the people she has been spotted together with and now for the way she moves on stage.

The viral moment came when Jennie suddenly stopped dancing in mid-performance, netizens were quick to catch on and now it has turned into a viral meme.

What is “Lazy Jennie”?

The term refers to describe the long-standing critique of Jennie Kim, which claims that she lacks effort or variety when performing live, with special focus to the group performances.

It was her Coachella solo when the “Lazy Jennie” term surfaced and now has reappeared during the BORN PINK World Tour, when several fans noted that her movements seemed quite less dynamic than those of her other group members.

Did Jennie reveal the reason behind the 'laziness'?

In recent interviews, Jennie responded to the trolls by saying she has learnt to put her health first.

She revealed the real reason behind that she has experienced severe discomfort when performing in heels, which has affected her capacity to perform at optimal levels.

However, fans have stressed that they don’t expect Jennie to always give her best; all they expect is for her to seem more involved, when performing with the group.

"Lazy Jennie" trend goes viral

The criticism has now turned into an online buzz. Netizens are making parodies on Tik Tok, by dividing into four characters and dancing to the new song by BLACKPINK.

Same as Jennie’s trolled dance moment, one more “member” is seen in the videos, who stopped dancing randomly in the middle of the performance. One caption was brutally direct as the user wrote, “You spend a bunch of money to see BLACKPINK and Jennie is putting in 5%.”

In a nutshell, whether it’s harsh criticism or just a viral parody, one thing is certain - the “Lazy Jennie” debate is far from over.

