'Mission Impossible-The Final Reckoning' flop worldwide

Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning has failed to hit key box office milestones

Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning reached its climax in theatres. The VOD (Video on Demand) release is starting from August 18, 2025, for digital purchase. It will soon be available to watch at home.

The movie cost around $300-$400 million. At the box office, it earned approximately $595.6 million but missed the $600 million mark. The financial achievement was not up to the expectations of the studio.

The Final Reckoning did not earn as much as the other movies in the series, like Fallout, Rogue Nation, and Ghost Protocol. It is excluded from the list of top-grossing movies in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, previously named Dead Reckoning Part Two, was released in theatres on May 23, 2024. The film was the eighth and final release of the franchise.

The story revolves around Ethan Hunt, the main character of the story. He tries to stop "The Entity", a computer program that has the potential to create chaos all over the world. Tom Cruise's mission is to halt this global threat.

To stop the super-smart artificial intelligence, they have to find the Sevastopol, a wrecked submarine, and the "cruciform key."

Tom Cruise served as the main character in the movie

This time, Christopher McQuarrie expressed his desire to create a movie that is unique and different from the previous ones.

"I know you all want Fallout! I'm not going to make Fallout again. I'm not going to make Rogue Nation again. There's a bunch of people out there who really want these movies to all feel different, like it's a different director every time. I hear you, and that's what I'm pushing to do."

Tom Cruise served as the main character, Ethan. He has always been famous for doing real stunts. In this film, he flew a biplane and performed an underwater scene to make it look real.

Mission: Impossible and Tom Cruise fans generally like the movie and praised the action and stunts. However, they also noticed that the film did not turn out to be a massive hit due to high cost and other movies released at the same time.

Why did Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning flop?

Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning flopped at the box office due to high cost and industry strikes.