Venus Williams set to break 44-year-old US Open record

Venus Williams, former US Open champion, who made a remarkable comeback in the sport at the age of 45, is set to play US Open championship again.

The sports star made an astonishing comeback earlier this summer after an year of staying away from the tennis court.

Venus showed the world that she could still compete after beating fellow American Peyton Stearns in the first round at the Washington Open last week.

According to the Daily Mail, the 45-year-old athlete will play in US Open later this month (August) under the bright lights in New York.

The seven-time Grand Slam is set to break the 1981 record of Renee Richards for being the oldest singles player to compete at Flushing Meadows.

The former world no.1 will make her 25th appearance at the New York major, 25 years after she won it in 2000.

The tennis legend took a 16-month break from sport due to health issues. Venus had a surgery to remove fibroids from her uterus last year.

In an Instagram post a year after the surgery, the sports icon wrote, “On this day 1 year ago I was having surgery, an open myomectomy to remove fibroids and a large focal adenomyoma hat was imbedded in the muscle of my uterus.”

She added that her post is a celebration as she played her first tournament in over 16 months, announcing that she was preparing fro US Open as well.