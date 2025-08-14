Nadeen Ayoub to represent Palestine first time in Miss Universe 2025: Who's she? Know every detail

Nadeen Ayoub is set to make waves at the Miss Universe 2025 Pageant, representing Palestine for the first time ever in an international beauty competition.

Proud moment for all!

Nadeen Ayoub participation in Miss Universe 2025 has generated a buzz online, with many offering support and others raising concerns about her, given the possibility of Israel attempting to target her.

By all means, Nadeen’s debut is a landmark moment for Palestine . But, before we decode all the buzz let’s first get deep dive to know who Nadeen Ayoub is.

Trailblazing Beauty Queen: Nadeen Ayoub

Nadeen Ayoub is actually a Palestinian-Canadian model, wellness coach, and humanitarian based in Dubai.

She made history by becoming the first Palestinian woman to win a major international beauty pageant when she was crowned Miss Earth Water in 2022.

Ayoub’s achievement marked a significant milestone for Palestine, and she has since her used her platform to promote environmental awareness, women’s empowerment, and cultural representation.

Nadeen was raised in Palestine, the U.S., and Canada, and has a degree in literature and psychology and is a also a certified wellness and nutrition coach.

Nadeen’s life goal is to focus on women’s health, environmental issues, and challenging stereotypes about Palestinians and Arabs.

Besides, philanthropic work, she’s founder of the Olive Green Academy, which supports sustainability and empowers Palestinian women through education and digital media.

Netizens raise safety concerns over Nadeen Ayoub

The Israel –Palestine conflict is a long-standing territorial and political dispute with deep historical, religious and humanitarian roots. Many in online spaces, speculate that Palestine’s participation in Miss Universe could draw negative attention from Israel.

Let’s decode it”

One user on Reddit, wrote, “Israel is going to target her mow.”

Another added, “I never paid attention to Miss Universe but why didn’t they let Palestine participate earlier?”

When Miss Universe 2025 is scheduled?

The 74th Miss Universe pageant is scheduled for November 21, 2025, at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi province, Thailand.

Well, as for the broadcast timings , it’ll air in North America on the evening of November 20, 2025, although, the event will take place in the morning local time.

It’s going to be the third year for Miss Universe Pageant that the event is scheduled for November.