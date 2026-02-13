Michelle Yeoh addresses 'Wicked For Good' snub at 2026 Oscars

Michelle Yeoh finally broke the silence after her film Wicked: For Good did not receive a nomination at the 2026 Academy Awards.

“I’m not surprised. I am in shock!” the 63-year-old actress told Variety on Thursday. “I really am.”

Michelle, who portrayed Madame Morrible in both Wicked films, further said that while the first movie was praised by critics, the installment deserved its flowers as well.

"I think sometimes the problem is that people think, "Oh, you already got so much with the first one, let other people have a chance." But then it feels like, "No, come on!"' she said.

The Last Christmas alum continued, "It's such a beautiful, well-made movie. Paul for costume design, hair and makeup. If you compare it [with contenders this year] it should be there. For [director] Jon Chu, for [DP] Alice Brooks, for the set design."

"It's not the replica of the first one. It's more elaborate and there are many more new destinations in Wicked: For Good. So I was truly, truly very disappointed," added Michelle.

For those unversed, Wicked earned a whopping 10 nominations at the 2025 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.