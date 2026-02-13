Cruz Beckham releases new romantic track 'For Your Love'

Cruz Beckham has given Valentine’s Day presents to his fans as he just released his brand-new single, For Your Love.

“I love this song. It’s been so fun to play live over the last couple of months," said the 20-year-old singer in his statement, as per Just Jared.

For Your Love is a romantic track which was co-written and produced by Justin Raisen and Lewis Pesacov.

"It was the first track I properly finished with Justin and Lewis, who are total legends at what they do, and we all walked away knowing this had really laid the foundations for everything else we’ve created together," said Cruz.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham added, “For me, it’s all about love and being fearless in that love, but I hope everyone can interpret it in their own way and find their own meaning to it."

Earlier, Cruz announced his first mini tour, which will kick off on February 25.

"I’m so excited to announce the first mini tour," he penned on Instagram. "It’ll be my dream to play you the music I’ve been working on. see you there? :)"



