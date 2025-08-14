Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce 'New Heights' podcast live stream glitch sparks frenzy: Swifties react

Fans worldwide were left frustrated when Taylor Swift’s New Heights podcast appearance with Travis Kelce suddenly went dark during the live stream. With over 1 million people turning to see the happy couple chat with Travis’ brother Jason Kelce when the stream abruptly stopped.

“We hit a glitch but will be back shortly!!!” the official New Heights account wrote on X.

Indiana Fever star, Caitlin Clark , a swifty and friend of Taylor Swift, was one of the 100 gazillion people who tuned to watch pop star Taylor Swift’s much-awaited guesting on the New Heights podcast of NFL brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce on Wednesday.

Clark jokingly predicted the live stream might crash, tweeted: “Are we sure YouTube isn’t going to crash tonight?”

And when glitch occurred, Clark quipped, “Swifties so powerful, we broke the internet.”

With Swift smashing records left and right thanks to her Eras Tour and The Tortured Poets Department, it wouldn't shock anyone if 'swifties' became an official job title – especially now that fans have turned full-on detectives.

And, when it comes to supporting their idol, Swifties’ dedication knows no bounds-as evident in their fiery reactions to the recent live stream glitch: Here’s a look at how the Taylor Nation reacted:

One user wrote on X, “I'm crashing out.”

One user skeptical about the “glitch error” wrote, “Wait, is this PLANNED glitch?”

Another Taylor nation fan came out in defense, commenting, “Taylor just broke YouTube.”

Well, apart from "glitch moment" this podcast release turned out to be in The Chiefs favor because their fanbase grew by 30%, (all due to the impact of the 35-year-old Taylor Swift) according to Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.

Aside from The Life of a Showgirl which will be released October 3, the 14-time Grammy Award winner also talked about her romance with Kelce, reclaiming the master of her albums, and the Eras Tour, among others.

