Flutes in safe hands: Meet carpenter protecting precious flutes with a unique smart case

Flutes in safe hands: Meet Austrian carpenter protecting precious flutes with a unique smart case

Professional flutists often face a challenge in protecting their delicate and valuable instruments, as many cases fail to securely hold the flutes in place, leaving them prone to damage. But an Austrian carpenter from a small town might just have hit the right note with a solution… let’s explore his craft and how he came up with this innovation ‘smart case’ idea.

In his Dornbirn workshop, Elmar Kalb crafts everyday items like benches, tables, and bookshelves. But, in 2018, he took on a unique project: designing innovative flute cases.

Kalb was inspired by Korean-born flutist Jasmine Choi’s harrowing experience - her flute case slipped out of her bag while she was rushing to a concert, and the instrument tumbled out.

As it turns out, many flute cases aren’t designed to keep the instrument securely in place, despite being built to withstand shocks, Kalb notes.

When cases are accidentally flipped upside down - a common mishap for musicians navigating airport security - the flute can slide out. And if a case hits the floor, it might burst open, putting the instrument at risk of damage, just like Choi’s unfortunate experience.

When Art meets protection: The revolutionary flute case

While sharing his experience , Kalb says: “After years of development, we’ve crafted a flute case that combines carbon fibers and wood, making it both robust and lightweight.”

The real-game changer, though, is the case’s adjustable clip system, which securely holds the flute in place and can be tailored to fit various flute models.

Carpenter Elmar Kalb shows the flute cases he invented in his workshop in Dornbirn, Austria

Jasmine Choi is one of the lucky ones with a “smart case” from Kalb. But, she’s not alone. Stefan Tomaschitz, principal flutist of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra, has brought four colleagues to Kalb’s workshop for an intimate concert on a crisp August evening.

It’s a small gesture of gratitude from Tomaschitz, who’s been relying on Kalb’s invention to safeguard his priceless €100,000 flute for over a year.

Kalb's smart flute case : A musician's best friend

For Tomaschitz, the benefits of Kalb’s case are starkly clear compared to other models. He recalls a candid conversation with his instrument’s insurer, who had visited a Vienna.

Flute atelier and was shocked to see how precious flutes were stored in conventional cases without proper security.

The insurer’s concerns led to an industry-wide discussion, ultimately confirming that most flute manufacturers stored and transported their instruments similarly.

Tomaschitz feels a weight lifted knowing Kalb’s case protects his instrument, giving him peace of mind while traveling and allowing him to focus on making music.



