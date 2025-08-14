Eating French fries 3X weekly increase diabetes risk by 20%, study finds

Researchers from Harvard University found that consumption of three servings of French fries per week can raise the risk of type 2 diabetes by 20%.

The study analyzed the dietary data of over 205,000 participants across three long-term health studies. The study tracked the eating habits and health outcomes over a period of more than 30 years.



On the contrary, the study suggests that substituting fries with whole-grain bread or pasta can help reduce the risk by 19%.

Researchers suggest that even refined grains (non-whole grains) are a better alternative than fries.

It is important to note that not all potatoes pose the same risk.

The study published in the BMJ journal also highlights that while French fries are strongly associated with diabetes, other forms of potato, like boiled, baked, or mashed potatoes, showed no significant association with the disease.

Primary author of the study, Seyed Mohammad Mousavi, stated that instead of focusing on whether potatoes are “good or bad”, people must consider how they are prepared and what replaces them in the diet.

Co-author and Harvard professor of epidemiology and nutrition, Dr. Walter Willet emphasised that making small changes in diet such as opting for whole grains instead of fries can help in diabetes prevention.

Meta-analysis of over 500,000 individuals further reinforced the findings, confirming the trend.

The study recommends implementing meticulous dietary guidelines for food preparation methods and substitutions.