Liverpool parade crash suspect breaks down in court over 24 new charges

Liverpool Crown Court heard 24 new charges against Paul Doyle on August 13, 2025, accusing him of assaulting and injuring fans during the Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade.



The 53-year-old suspect now faces a total of 31 charges relating to the incident.

Former Royar Marine appeared remotely from the prison where he is being held in custody, wearing a grey T-shirt with a sheaf of documents in front of him.

As reported by The Telegraph, on hearing the judgment Mr. Doyle started breathing heavily and repeatedly burst into tears.

When the names of the youngest victims were read out in the courtroom, he wept openly. He also struggled to answer when the court asked to confirm his name and started sobbing.

Among the 24 new charges, six are related to children. The charges include 23 relating to assault and one to affray.

Merseyside Police reported that during the incident, a total of 134 people were injured, including eight children, after a car ploughed into crowds celebrating Liverpool FC’s Premier League title win on May 26, 2025.

Among the victims were a six-month-old baby boy and a seven-month-old baby boy.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Water Street just after the football team had paraded their trophy along the waterfront before the Royal Liver Building with thousands of supporters lining the route.

On May 30, 2025, Mr. Doyle was first presented at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court where he was charged with seven offences following three-day of investigation by the Police Department.

He was remanded in custody to face trial on two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of dangerous driving.