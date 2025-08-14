Bitcoin hits new price as Fed rate cuts fuels market

Bitcoin makes a major record by jumping to a new all time high price of $124,002 as of August 14, 2025, and crypto analysts say it happened after the Federal Reserve easier monetary policy announcement.

The world's biggest crypto coin by market cap plunged to 0.9% in early Asia trading and outshined the previous rate surge graph peak of July 2025. Ethereum stands at second position with a new price of $4,780.04 after Bitcoin since 2021.

IG market analyst Tony Sycamore wrote: “Bitcoin's rally is being powered by increasing certainty of Fed rate cuts, sustained institutional buying and moves by the Trump administration to ease investment in crypto assets.”

Sycamore further shared his analysis: "Technically a sustained break above $125k could propel BTC to $150,000.”

Crypto king has mounted around 32% in the last eight months of 2025 so far. US President Donald Trump has previously self-styled himself as "crypto president" to show his keen desire to boost the coins market.

White House ground breaking executive order of August 07, 2025, which has pushed crypto in retirement saving plan, 401(k), as pension accounts assets has also paved the way for this historic price hike.

The cryptocurrency industry has grown to $4.18 trillion and it's almost double than November 2024 estimated capitalization when Trump became President for the second time.