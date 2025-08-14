Air Canada strike shutdown all flights

Air Canada's strike by flight attendants cancelled all flights

Air Canada is facing major flight disruptions due to an ongoing strike by its flight attendants. A 72-hour strike notice was issued by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) on August 13, 2024.

In response to the dispute, Air Canada gave a lockout notice, which prevented employees from working, set to begin on August 16, 2025. The airline is shutting down its travel operations for the time being.

The airline serves around 150,000 passengers and operates nearly 430 flights each day that are going to be affected. However, the regional flights will continue to operate.

The core dispute between the two entities relates to an increase in wages, compensation for the due hours, and of living adjustment.

In an official statement given by Wesley Lesosky, President of the Air Canada Component of CUPE, said:

"For the past nine months, we have put forward solid, data-driven proposals on wages and unpaid work, all rooted in fairness and industry standards. Air Canada's response to our proposals makes one thing clear: they are not interested in resolving these critical issues."

Air Canada believes that they are already giving the best compensation offer to its flight attendants in Canada. There are other privileges and benefits as well.

Michael Rousseau, President and CEO of Air Canada, said:

"Our latest offer included a 38 per cent increase in total compensation over four years that would have made our flight attendants the best compensated in Canada, along with provisions for ground pay and other work-life balance, career and pension improvements."

Air Canada also offered an arbitration of a third party to resolve the ongoing dispute, but the union rejected this offer and relied on members' votes to negotiate the deal.

Air Canada is looking towards the government for arbitration. Patty Hajdu, the Minister of Jobs and Families, met with both parties.

