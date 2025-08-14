Russia bans Telegram, WhatsApp calls over security concerns

The Russian government, in a latest move, imposed a ban on Telegram, WhatsApp calls as a long-term effort to enhance internet control and restrictions.
Users claimed that the popular messaging apps are facing connection failures and quality issues in both audio and video calls, but other content, including text messages are remains functional.
Roskomnadzor, Russia's media and internet regulator, gave a statement about the newly imposed restrictions.
"According to law enforcement agencies and numerous appeals from citizens, foreign messengers Telegram and WhatsApp have become the main voice services used to deceive and extort money and to involve Russian citizens in sabotage and terrorist activities."
According to the regulator, Telegram and WhatsApp have become a primary tool for these crimes. They have also ignored the request from law enforcement agencies to cooperate with government security initiatives.
This move is part of broader strategy to replace these platforms with domestic alternatives. Kremlin is pushing towards "Digital Sovereignty" by increasing control over the internet space. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the Russian government has imposed a ban on major social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook
The restrictions on WhatsApp and Telegram came at a point when the government is promoting MAX, a super app developed by the Russian social media company VK. State institutions are also encouraged to use this app, creating fear among officials regarding data monitoring.
WhatsApp spokesperson, in response to the new restrictions, stated: "WhatsApp is private, end-to-end encrypted, and defies government attempts to violate people's right to secure communication, which is why Russia is trying to block it from over 100 million Russian people."
Telegram, in a statement sent to AFP, said it "actively combats misuse of its platform, including calls for sabotage or violence, as well as fraud." The app removes "millions of pieces of harmful content every day."
Russian officials claimed that the call service on these apps will be restored if they start complying with legislation and respond to the requests of law enforcement agencies.
Yes, around 89 million people in Russia use Telegram.
