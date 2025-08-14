UK heatwave update: when will temperature finally drop?

The UK remains in the grip of a prolonged heatwave with the Met Office predicting that temperatures continue to rise.



However, the meteorologist forecasts that a few showers with thunderstorms are expected in a few days.

There is a slight easing of the peak heat but temperatures are still expected to reach up to 31°C in some areas, especially across the south and southwest.

The low-pressure system is more likely to bring humid air, thunderstorms, and gusty winds which makes the weather quite unpredictable for the UK.

Currently, the heatwave is fueled by the southerly airflow that keeps high pressure over Europe and low pressure to the west. This pulls warm air from the continent, keeping the temperature high.

Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Northern England will see thundery showers, according to the Met Office UK.

Officials also issued yellow warnings for lightning, hail, and strong winds.

Meanwhile, sunny, hot, and dry conditions persist in the southern and central regions although some eastern areas may experience lingering low clouds and cooler mornings.

Heat is expected to shift geographically as the high pressure continues to dominate throughout the weekend.

The warmest conditions will prevail in the western regions including Wales and southwest England, while eastern areas may remain cooler due to North Sea cloud cover.

It is forecasted that heavy thunderstorms could develop in the southeast, accompanied by gusty winds by August 17, 2025.

Despite this, the temperature will stay in the high 20s in many areas with London and the southeast experiencing the highest peaks.

Amid this heatwave, meteorologists are monitoring Tropical Storm Erin in the Atlantic which may influence the UK weather next week.

By observing the previous patterns of storms, forecasters suggest that Erin could bring unsettled conditions similar to those of Storm Flores. However, some say that high pressure may persist prolonging the warm weather spell.

As of now, there are no immediate signs that this heatwave will end, though intermittent thunderstorms and breezier conditions may provide some relief.