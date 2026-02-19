Keith Urban feels 'anger' over Nicole Kidman's 'love life' after divorce

It is being reported that Keith Urban is fuming after MGM Resorts chairman Paul Salem showed interest in his ex-wife Nicole Kidman.

For those unaware, Urban and Kidman, who tied the knot in 2006, announced their separation in September 2025 after 19 years of their marriage due to “irreconcilable differences.” However, their divorce was finalized in January 2026.

The couple welcomed two daughters, namely Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban.

Urban and Kidman did not demand anything in child and spousal support and the Babygirl actress was given primary custody of their daughters for 306 days of the year, while Urban for 59 days.

An insider told Radar Online that Salem’s social circle is aware of his growing interest in Kidman as they have mutual friends and have crossed paths twice.

The source clarified that they are not dating yet because the 58-year-old Australian-American actress is not looking for a relationship but the hitmaker of We Were claimed that he has been disturbed by the headlines.

Per the insider, "Keith is raging at the idea of Nicole being linked to anyone so quickly, and the fact he is an older, distinguished multi-millionaire is only fueling that anger and jealousy at the prospect of them getting together.”

"Even though the divorce was amicable on paper, it's still raw for him. Seeing her name connected to a powerful, wealthy executive has hit a nerve."

Another source shared, "Keith knew the day when Nicole decided to move on would come, but he didn't expect speculation about her love life to begin so soon after their divorce was finalized.”

“He feels protective of his family and doesn't like the circus that comes with these kinds of romance rumors,” stated the insider.