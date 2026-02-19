Robert Pattinson reveals moment therapist questioned his state of mind

Robert Pattinson's talkative demeanor once made his therapist think he was under the influence.

During a recent chat with Zendaya for Interview Magazine, the Twilight star revealed that during a therapy session, his therapist accused him of being high due to his gibberish conversation.

"I went to therapy once, and the therapist asked me if I was on drugs because they couldn’t understand what I was talking about," he told Zendaya. "I was like, 'I'm trying my best.'"

Robert shared another time when he was consumed with the Twilight spotlight, which made him overwhelmed.

He said, "I really enjoyed making the movies, but then there was such a huge marketing push behind it as well. I didn't want to get my personal identity caught up in that, so I tried to push forward my individuality a little, and that kind of stuck with me.”

"It was also interesting getting famous off of playing a part—people thought I was that character in the beginning."

Mentioning the fine line between his real personality and the one he played in the Vampire drama, Robert said, “I wasn't precious about that identity because it wasn't my identity to begin with."

“It’s interesting to use the public perception of you as part of your character development, because you're like, 'I assume at least a few people in the audience are going to be expecting this,' so you can make it more dramatic.”