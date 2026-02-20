Eric Dane recorded episodes for the third season of 'Euphoria' before his death from ALS complications

Eric Dane recorded the episodes of the forthcoming Euphoria season 3 before his passing.

For those unaware, the renowned American actor passed away at the age of 53 on Thursday, February 19, almost a year after battling with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

After revealing his disease in April 2025, Dane opened up to PEOPLE magazine about his desire to continue acting, confirming that he was about to start filming Euphoria season 3 on April 14, 2025.

The Grey’s Anatomy star said, “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week.”

Now, his family has announced his death in a statement shared with multiple outlets. Euphoria creator Sam Levinson also paid homage to the late actor, according to Deadline.

Levinson said, "I’m heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric. Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift. Eric’s family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing."

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Eric Dane’s passing. He was incredibly talented and HBO was fortunate to have worked with him on three seasons of Euphoria. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time,” an HBO spokesperson stated.

Dane played the role of Cal Jacobs, father of Jacob Elordi’s Nate Jacobs in the teen psychological drama Euphoria.