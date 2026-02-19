Bad Bunny makes bold move after historic Super Bowl Halftime show

Bad Bunny is all set to showcase his acting skills following his historic Super Bowl halftime performance.

As per Deadline, the 31-year-old rapper will soon star in a historical drama called Porto Rico. The Puerto Rican musician will act alongside Javier Bardem, Edward Norton, and Viggo Mortensen in the upcoming film.

It is pertinent to mention that Puerto Rico is not Bunny's first acting gig, as he already appeared in several films, including F9, Bullet Train, Happy Gilmore 2, and Caught Stealing.

Rapper Residente will direct the film, while Alejandro G. Iñárritu will serve as a producer.

Sharing his plans for the movie this week, Residente said, "I have dreamed of making a film about my country since I was a child. Puerto Rico’s true history has always been surrounded by controversy."

"This film is a reaffirmation of who we are – told with the intensity and honesty that our history deserves," he added.

However, the release date of the film has not been announced yet.

For those unversed, Bunny recently made history at the Super Bowl halftime show by delivering a fully Spanish-language performance.