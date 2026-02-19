Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page spark romance rumours with recent outing

Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page have sparked dating rumors ahead of the release of their new movie, You, Me & Tuscany.

On February 17, the Grown-ish actress and the Black Bag star were seen together at the Milano Ice Skating Arena for the Women's Single Skating Short Program.

Speaking with Olympics.com at the event, Page said that figure skating and acting have a “beautiful correlation."

"It's powerful to be a part of, particularly as performers. It's a really beautiful correlation,” added the Bridgerton star. “There is a lot of passion that goes into that work. I think as a performer, I can relate very directly to that.”

Shortly after the pair made a joint appearance, fans took to social media to express their love for Bailey's and Page's bond.

“They look gooooodttt together," commented one person.

“They are fitting for each other,” penned another one.

The third one wrote, “Baby girl raised her standards!! Good for her! Upgrade!!”

For those unversed, Halle and Bailey's new film, You, Me & Tuscany, will hit cinemas on April 10, 2026.