'The Last Thing He Told Me' star Jennifer Garner reveals why her kids find her 'embarrassing'

Jennifer Garner recently got candid and revealed what her kids think of her.

On the Thursday, February 19 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the 53-year-old American actress appeared with her The Last Thing He Told Me co-stars.

Garner is the mother of 20-year-old Violet, 17-year-old Seraphina, and 13-year-old Samuel, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Hudson, the mother of 16-year-old son David Daniel Otunga Jr, and the Daredevil star made an attempt to get cool points from their kids.

“You’re providing my cool points today!” Garner told the host, before revealing that her children are easily embarrassed by her because they think their mum is “fully cringe.”

“I am only embarrassing. I asked my kids if they were going to watch this season of the show [season 2], and they were like, ‘Do you need us to?’ But I mean, kids don’t want to see their parents in … right? They don’t want to see us cry, or see us have a romantic scene, anything. We’re just embarrassing,” the Elektra actress explained, referring to her show The Last Thing He Told Me.

“We don’t get no cool points for that,” Hudson quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that The Last Thing He Told me, which stars Garner as Hannah Hall, will drop its season 2 on February 20, 2026, on Apple TV+.