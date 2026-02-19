Sydney Sweeney feels 'misunderstood' amid Scooter Braun romance

Inside Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun romance after

Sydney Sweeney's and music exec Scooter Braun are "still going strong," but the actress is navigating being "misunderstood" by the masses.

"It’s a very casual, laid-back relationship," an insider told Us Weekly.

"Sydney is not looking to settle down right now. She has been hesitant to get into another serious relationship but is enjoying her time with him," they added.

In January, the Christy star shared insight into her troubles with love, saying, "I’m still figuring out love, and it’s hard to do that with millions of people who have their own opinions of what that looks like."

Sydney’s relationship with Braun comes as she faces growing backlash over various things. The star has faced criticism over her acting skills, her stunt of hanging bras over the Hollywood sign, her being a registered Republican, launching a lingerie brand, Syrn, with the backing of billionaire Jeff Bezos, and mostly for her "blue genes" ad for American Eagle jeans.

According to the source, the actress "is still navigating this era and feels like she has been really misunderstood. She’s been in a better headspace in the last month, but had a hard time with all the recent backlash."

Despite the backlash, the Echo Valley star is looking forward to the future.

"She’s really excited about the line and has been pouring her heart and soul into it. It means a lot to her to have the inclusivity in the space," the insider added.