Milo Ventimiglia reveals favourite activity with baby daughter

Milo Ventimiglia makes rare comments about fatherhood

Milo Ventimiglia is enjoying dady duties.

In a rare comment about his life with his daughter, Ventimiglia said, "I hang with my kid. [I’m] just watching my daughter, kind of, observe life and be curious herself."

The This is Us star made the comments during an appearance on Thursday, February 19, episode of Annie F. Downs’ That Sounds Fun podcast.

The actor welcomed his first child, daughter Ke’ala Coral with wife Jarah Mariano in January 2025.

"She’s so curious and smart, and she just found her laughter voice," he said, gushing over his one year old daughter. "She’s been laughing for a while, but she found it and now she finds it funny. She’s a year old, and she’s just, like, the most magical little creature ever."

"It sounds, like, the most fun to me is literally just hanging out with her and my wife," he added.

Ventimiglia and Mariano are expecting their second baby while soaking in the joy of being new parents.

"I’m about to get [outnumbered], no I actually will say I’m outnumbered because our dog is absolutely in the pecking order against me," he quipped on Thursday’s episode. "He’s a large dog, [but] he’s the best."

The couple welcomed their first child after losing their home to the Los Angeles wildfires in January 2025.

"We’re doing great. My wife is the strongest person I know, and to be able to rebound from any of that is huge," Ventimiglia told Us Weekly in December 2025. "But at the same time, [we’re] still dealing with insurance a year later. We’re still dealing with the remnants of the fires, but thank God we’ve been responsible with our funds and finances and were ready for something like this to happen."