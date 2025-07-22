Prince William reacts to devastating news of young cousin’s death

Prince William reacts to devastating news about young cousin’s death

Prince William lost another member of the family to a major tragedy earlier this month as an announcement was made in the paper.

According to a notice published in The Yorkshire Post, it was revealed that the 20-year-old cousin of William and Prince Harry, Rosie Roche, sadly died on Monday 14th July 2025.

It was revealed that that “firearm was found nearby” Rosie’s body when her mother and sister came to check up on her. Rosie had been at her family home in Norton, Wiltshire, packing to go away with friends.

When the incident began making headlines, Rosie’s family was approached for a comment but they refused. Moreover, a spokesman for Prince William also declined to comment last night, via The Sun.

Rosie was related to Prince William and Prince Harry through their late mother Princess Diana. She was granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle. The royal brothers shared great-grandparents, Maurice Roche, the 4th Baron Fermoy, and his wife, Ruth Roche, Baroness Fermoy with their late cousin.

This was the second incident of a death by suicide that the royals received since last year. Thomas Kingston, husband of Harry and William’s cousin Lady Gabriella Kingston, died from a head injury, with a gun found nearby, in February 2024.

Thomas was 45, while Rosie was merely 20 and an English student at Durham University.

Given the sensitive nature of the incident, it is possible that the royals are refraining to make a comment in order to let the family grieve the great loss.