King Charles reign rocked by royal residence staff

King Charles becomes embroiled in a dispute at royal residence

King Charles III has suffered fresh setback as workers at his and Queen Camilla's royal residence quit over low wages and demands, according to a new report.

The 76-year-old monarch has become embroiled in a dispute involving the staff at his beloved Highgrove House as around dozen gardeners reportedly left the job over low pay.

The King, who's a passionate green-thumbed enthusiast, devolved management and ownership of the gardens to the King's Foundation charity shortly before he acceded to the throne. Low morale and low pay have fueled the departures of many staff in recent years.

Since March 2022, 11 out of the 12-strong team of gardeners have departed from the team working on the gardens at the royal residence of Highgrove House, The Sunday Times claimed on July 20.

Charles devolved management and ownership of the gardens, which welcome around 40,000 visitors a year, to the King’s Foundation in 2021.

The King still owns the main Highgrove House, which he moved into in 1980 ahead of his wedding to the then-Lady Diana Spencer in 1981.

Prince William and Prince Harry grew up there and enjoyed the delights of the garden, including the treehouse, now an attraction for William’s children.

One member of staff is reported to have filed a grievance against management, saying they were “under-resourced and constantly struggling to fulfill the King’s request,” according to the outlet.

The King’s Foundation brought in a specialist human resources consultancy, and it upheld claims about staff shortages, inadequate management practices and low pay, leading to difficulties in retention, it was reported.