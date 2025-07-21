King Charles launches luxe 'moss in a bottle'

King Charles bottles the countryside with £175 perfume.

King Charles has teamed up with luxury perfumery Penhaligon’s to launch a brand new fragrance, priced at £175, that captures the earthy aroma of moss.

Royal fans eager to get a whiff of King Charles’s personal taste can now do so literally.

Created in support of The King’s Trust, the exclusive scent is the latest in a long standing tradition of royal collaborations with Penhaligon’s, a British heritage brand once favoured by Winston Churchill and Prince Philip.

This isn’t his first olfactory venture either, he previously worked with the perfume house to bottle the essence of his beloved Highgrove House, evoking summer gardens bursting with blossom and ripe fruit.

Penhaligon’s first earned a Royal Warrant in 1902 from Queen Alexandra, with further warrants following in 1956 from Prince Philip and again in 1988 from Charles when he was Prince of Wales.

In 2024, the King updated that warrant, officially naming it his chosen royal perfumer.

King Charles new Highgrove inspired fragrance.

Introducing Daphne Bouquet Eau De Parfum, a luxurious new scent is a tribute to the flourishing woodlands of Highgrove Estate.

The perfume is a limited edition creation inspired by the King's private gardens, featuring a fresh and earthy blend of moss, tropical grass vetiver, blackcurrant leaf, and the delicate daphne flower accord.

Described by the official Highgrove website as "a tribute to vibrant woodland florals", the scent promises "luminous floral facets and aromatic radiance, a fragrant folklore bursting with joyful energy."