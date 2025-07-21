Kelly Clarkson opens up about giving up on dating after divorce

Kelly Clarkson finalised her divorce with husband Brandon Blackstock in 2022

Kelly Clarkson is no longer interested in dating after her longterm relationship with Brandon Blackstock ended in a divorce.

The 43-year-old songstress shared her personal take on relationships while she was on the stage at the Colosseum at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace over the weekend as she continues her “Studio Sessions” residency.

The television personality took a chatting break between performing and told her fans why she has decided to opt out, as per a video clip shared on TikTok on Sunday, July 20.

“Dating can be very difficult which is why I don’t. It’s hard anyway, add a spotlight and it’s like a … dumpster fire,” the Since U Been Gone hitmaker told the audience.

This is not the first time Clarkson has spoken candidly about her choice to stay single. Previously during an interview at Today With Jenna and Friends, back in May, Clarkson revealed that she’s single, adding that she was “not looking” for a partner as she is “very busy.”

Clarkson and Blackstock were married from 2013 to 2020, and share a daughter, River Rose, 11, and a son, Remington, 9, together.

The former couple finalised their divorce in 2022 after Clarkson filed in June 2020. The Just Sing songstress received full primary custody of the children and moved to New York City with them.