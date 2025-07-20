Prince Harry pens Invictus Games invite as King Charles opens Palace doors

Prince Harry delighted fans by extending the Invictus Games invitation publicly after his father, King Charles, finally agreed to a table talk.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex made it to the headlines in September 2024 due to his spotting at a tattoo parlour at East Side Ink in New York City.

His visit sparked reactions from fans as many speculated that Harry is breaking another royal tradition and getting a tattoo.

However, it turned out that the former working royal chose the tattoo shop to film a promo for the upcoming Invictus Games Vancouver edition.

Now, the owner of East Side Ink, Josh Lord, took to his official Instagram handle, releasing rare photos with Prince Harry and shared a personal invitation sent by the Duke.

Harry's message reads, "Dear Josh, Thank you so much for your generosity in offering us your space at East Side Ink for filming. It was incredibly kind, and I really enjoyed meeting you and learning more about the history of your shop."

"I also appreciated your artful handling of press questions regarding my visit. It means a lot, and I was rather impressed by your skilful dodging! Well done. They'll be in for a shock when they see the final cut."

At the end of his note, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father expressed his gratitude towards Josh, who supported his passion project, the Invictus Games. He continued, "If you'd like to come to Vancouver in February, we'd love to have you!"

It is pertinent to note that Prince Harry's sweet gesture for Josh was revealed after the King took the first major step in making peace with his son.

The aides of King Charles and the Duke of Sussex sat for a meeting, which hinted at their possible reunion in future.