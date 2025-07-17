Palace takes urgent action as Harry, Meghan plans leak in privacy breach

Tensions are running high at Buckingham Palace as the top aides of the monarch were grasping at straws to stop a major leak from happening.

Three weeks ago, The Telegraph published a report in which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “at the heart of the King’s funeral plans”. The funeral plans of the monarch are code named as ‘London Bridge’.

The story about the ‘bridge plans’ was leaked by someone insider the Palace and it led to the a “huge censorship operation” to “contain the spill”, according to The Daily Beast.

New details reveal that the king’s most senior aide, Tobyn Andreae, “had a meltdown on the phone” to editors at the Telegraph, a reliably pro-monarchy publication, about its London Bridge story.

“These new details about London Bridge, including that Harry and Meghan will be invited for central roles and that the mourning period will be shortened, had found their way to the Telegraph exclusively,” said a well-placed Fleet Street source.

“There was a conversation with the palace’s communications team ahead of publication.”

Tobyn “was very, very, unhappy” as tried to convince the outlet to change the timing of the article with the outlet but the editors were determined to stick to their editorial independence. The top aide believed that the story was “premature”.