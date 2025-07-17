Princess admits she 'feels sorry' for Harry in emotional statement

Prince Harry has received welcoming support from a Princess amid reports of his secret peace efforts with King Charles III.

A Belgian princess defended the Duke of Sussex during a recent podcast appearance, expressing deep sympathy for Harry, who's has spent the last few years battling for upgraded security in the UK.

On the It's Reigning Men podcast, Princess Delphine expressed her support for the Duke, saying she 'feels sorry' for Harry and 'understands' his position, as 'everyone is bullying him'."

The royal claimed she has followed Harry's life since his childhood, explaining: "I think Harry suffered so much, and I think he was traumatised and it's coming out now."

The Princess also linked the Duke's security concerns directly to his mother's fate, stating: "This thing about security. I think it's to do with what happened to his mother."

She also defended him against his critics, admitting: "I understand the guy. He's just traumatised.

"And I understand, so he's doing these things, and everybody's bullying him, but not thinking about his trauma. And I just find it terrible because he's just been kind of left."

It is worth mentioning here that Princess Delphine earned her royal title following lengthy legal battles to establish her identity as the daughter of Belgium's former King Albert II.

She is the product of an extramarital relationship between the then-monarch and her mother, which lasted nearly two decades. After successfully pursuing a court-ordered DNA test that confirmed Albert II's paternity, Princess Delphine secured a second legal victory in 2020.

The landmark ruling granted her the title of Princess and the style of Her Royal Highness. However, she remains excluded from the Belgian succession, which she describes as "still not right".