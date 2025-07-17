Tomorrowland 2025: Organizers share important message following the big fire

Tomorrowland's main stage in Belgium catches fire on July 16

Tomorrowland, the biggest music festival of the world, was scheduled to take place in Belgium this year.

Yesterday, the event kicked off on a its spectacular main stage which caught fire and ended up going in flames.

Images circulating on social media show large flames and plums of smoke spreading all over the stage.

The authorities even asked the residents living close by to close their windows and doors until the fire was under control.

Following the big mishap, the spokesperson of the event Debby Wilmsen released an official statement confirming that the show will continue without the main stage now.

Debby said, “There’s a lot of fake news going around, but we’re definitely expecting 38,000 visitors at the Dreamville campsite tomorrow.”

“They’re looking forward to it, and we’re looking forward to it, and we’re going to give them a warm welcome”, he added.

Wilmsen assured that “the festival will go ahead, albeit without the main stage.”

In another statement, the spokesperson said that the other stages are intact and so the festival will go on with other platforms.

“Our production team will now do everything to make something beautiful out of it.”

Tomorrowland will now take place in July 18 till July 27