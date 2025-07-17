Hailie Jade’s son rocks Eminem’s iconic 'Without Me' rap boy look

Eminem revealed daughter Hailie’s pregnancy in 'Temporary' music video

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers just melted hearts with an adorable tribute to the rapper’s iconic Without Me era.

Call him Shady Jr. or Rap Boy 2.0, the 29-year-old new mother of one, dressed her son, Elliot Marshall Mathers, in a baby-sized version of Eminem’s famous superhero costume.

The legendary rapper debuted the comic-inspired "Rap Boy" look, his playful twist on Robin, in the 2002 Grammy-winning Without Me music video.

Hailie shared the sweet snapshot to her Instagram Story, showing someone holding Elliot, dressed in the costume, against a white background. She simply captioned it simply "4 months," in the bottom-right corner.

To the fans delight the cute outfit isn’t just a family keepsake, but a merch. Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, began selling the pint-sized Rap Boy onesie on his official website in June, just ahead of Father’s Day.

"Nobody wants to play, they say I’m a spoiled lil’ baby, but—' The newly born #SHADYBABY capsule dropped just in time for Father’s Day [baby emoji]," the Mockingbird hitmaker captioned an Instagram photo of the look.

"THE GRANDFATHER IS GRANDFATHERING,” one fan gushed. Another chimed in saying, "First he raised a generation with his lyrics. Now he’s dressing the next one [fire, red heart and teary eyes emoji]."

The adorable moment comes months after Eminem revealed Hailie’s pregnancy in his Temporary music video, released on October 3, 2024.

In the video, Hailie surprises her father with a "Grandpa" jersey and a sonogram.

Hailie and her husband, Evan McClintock, welcomed baby Elliot in March 2025.