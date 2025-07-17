Princess Charlotte's thoughtful gesture towards Kate Middleton goes viral

Princess Charlotte steals the show with heartwarming gesture at Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte, 10, charmed fans with her thoughtful gesture towards her mother, Princess Kate, during the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday.

The young royal accompanied her parents, Prince William and Kate, and older brother, Prince George, to watch the thrilling match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner from the Royal Box at Centre Court.

As the sun beat down on the court, Charlotte came prepared with her own sunglasses and fan. However, instead of using them for herself, she chose to gently fan her mother, who was sitting in direct sunlight.

This touching display of empathy was captured on camera, showcasing Charlotte's growing kindness and concern for her mother's well-being.

Early years specialist Sophie David praised Charlotte's actions, saying, "Princess Charlotte fanning her mum at Wimbledon is such a lovely glimpse of her growing empathy and kindness."

David added, "Especially after Kate's recent illness, it shows how children often pick up on how their parents are feeling and love to care for them in small but meaningful ways."

The moment was particularly significant given Kate's recent health challenges. Kate had recently described her cancer recovery journey as a "rollercoaster," making Charlotte's thoughtful gesture all the more sweet.

As Kate appreciated her daughter's fanning gesture, she gently told Charlotte to stop after a moment, showcasing their loving and playful dynamic.

Throughout the match, Kate and Charlotte shared several tender moments, exchanging jokes and giggling together. The Princess of Wales was seen gesturing towards her daughter, prompting Charlotte to call out "Mummy" and Kate to turn back towards her.

The royal family also coordinated their outfits in shades of blue, with Kate wearing a bespoke royal blue dress and Charlotte incorporating the theme through a delicate blue bow in her hair.