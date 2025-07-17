Tears and hugs as Princess Leonor completes naval training

Princess Leonor earns Grand Cross of Naval Merit

Princess Leonor of Spain shared a heartfelt embrace with her younger sister, Infanta Sofia, as she concluded her naval training in Marin on Wednesday.

During the ceremonial event, King Felipe VI awarded his eldest daughter the prestigious Grand Cross of Naval Merit-one of Spain's highest military honours-while Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofia looked on with pride and applauded.

The 19-year-old heir to the Spanish throne looked radiant in her crisp white naval uniform as she smiled and embraced the 18-year-old sister in a moving moment.

King Felipe, dressed in full military attire, also shared an embrace with Leonor after formally presenting the decoration. After receiving the honour, the princess stepped onto the royal platform to reunite with her family.

Queen Letizia, dressed in an elegant navy ruffled gown, appeared visibly moved as she warmly hugged her daughter.

The event, held at the Spanish Naval Academy, marked the official presentation of Royal Dispatches, symbolising the officers' transition into active duty.

Princess Leonor wore her hair in a sleek braided beneath her sailor cap, complementing her uniform perfectly. Receiving the Grand Cross of Naval Merit signifies a major milestone in her military journey as she continues her path toward becoming Spain's future monarch and head of the armed forces.