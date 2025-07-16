Princess Beatrice’s dreamy curls give Disney vibes

Princess Beatrice channels fairytale glamour at 18th birthday.

Princess Beatrice marked her 18th birthday in 2006 with a celebration straight out of a storybook complete with a grand Victorian ball at Windsor Castle.

Hosted by her parents, the Duke and Duchess of York, the opulent event invited guests to dress for the occasion in full period attire.

The birthday girl stole the spotlight in a show stopping powder blue gown adorned with gold embroidery, a voluminous skirt and bustle, draped sleeves, and a V-shaped neckline.

The party’s '1888 masked ball' theme held special significance. Beatrice was born exactly a century later, at 8:18 p.m. on August 8, 1988.

With over 400 guests donning elaborate costumes, many reportedly spending hundreds of pounds on custom made period pieces.

Her auburn hair was styled in a dramatic bouffant half updo, with curls far longer than her usual locks, completing her enchanting transformation.

Princess Eugenie also celebrated the theme in a Hollywood designed gown by The Addams Family costume designer Barbara Matera, paired with elegant white lace gloves.

Among the attendees were Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher, Kelly and Jack Osbourne, and Pixie Geldof.

However, several senior royals were notably absent, including the late Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles, and Princes William and Harry, who all skipped the extravagant affair.