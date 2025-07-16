Royal family joins King in joyful dance session

The royal family left their fans in awe as they joined King Carl Gustaf of Sweden in joyful dance to celebrate Crown Princess Victoria's 48th birthday on Monday.

The 79-year-old King took it upon himself to make the family laugh by enthusiastically showing off his head-turning dance moves to a song sung by a children's choir as they gathered outside Solliden Palace in Oeland.

During the performance, the monarch pointed to the audience to encourage them to join in with him as he flailed his arms from side to side while chattering his fingertips together.

The King then enticed his family, who were in a fit of laughter, to join in on the fun.

The heir to the Swedish throne was joined by her husband, Prince Daniel, 51, and their two children, Princess Estelle, 13, and Prince Oscar, nine, along with her parents Queen Silvia, 81, and King Carl Gustaf.

A children's choir adorably performed the 1998 popular Swedish song Min piraya Maja, by Electric Banana Band, during a concert for the occasion.

At one point, Estelle, who is second in line to the Swedish throne, is seen nudging Prince Daniel's arm in a bid to get her father to partake in the dance.

At the event, the Crown Princess put her best fashion foot forward in an elegant mint green and baby pink full-length gown adorned with vibrant flowers.

The royal looked stunning as she wore her chocolate tresses in signature slicked back bun and accessorised her chic look with white flower stud earrings.