Kensington Palace issues statement as Prince Louis skips Wimbledon appearance

The Prince and Princess of Wales surprised attendees at Wimbledon as they arrived with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

However, fans were quick to note the absence of Prince Louis, who often delights the public with his cheeky antics during major royal appearances.

After Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared at the Men’s Final on Sunday, the Kensington Palace shared highlights from the event and released a statement.

“What a final!” the message a began. “An amazing performance from both players. Well done @janniksin on your first @wimbledon Championship!” They concluded the statement with a badminton emoji and a trophy emoji at the end.

The Wales family, minus their seven-year-old, watched Italian Jannik Sinner triumph over Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz from the royal box. Following the exciting match, they also met with the champion to congratulate him over his big win.

It was previously understood that William and Kate might make an exception for their youngest in a specific family protocol the parents have set for their children. William and Kate have reportedly set the standard of eight years of age for their children to attend a sporting event.

George was eight when he attended Wimbledon with his parents in 2022 for the first time. Meanwhile, Charlotte stepped out on the final day of Wimbledon 2023 along with George when she was eight. At the time, Kate had shared that Louis was “very upset” that he was left out.

It’s possible that Louis would have been feeling a little downcast as they whole family went out without him. However, a special signed tennis ball by Sinner, which Charlotte acquired during a meet-and-greet with the champion after the match, could cheer him up.