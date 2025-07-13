Prince Harry’s team in peace talks with King’s camp

King Charles and Prince Harry’s teams hold quiet London talks

Prince Harry’s path to mending fences with King Charles may not be as smooth as hoped with royal insiders warning that several "flies in the ointment" could keep the father son relationship from ever fully healing.

According to former royal correspondent Charles Rae, one of the biggest hurdles is Meghan Markle, who is said to play a pivotal role in the future of any reconciliation.

Speaking to GB News, Rae suggested that her influence could either help bridge the divide or deepen the distance between the Sussexes and the royal family.

The comments come amid reports that representatives from both sides have held their first formal discussions in years, signaling a tentative step toward peace.

The meeting reportedly took place at a private members' club in London and has been described by sources as early-stage “peace talks.”

In attendance were Meredith Maines, Harry’s new chief communications officer, and Liam Maguire, who manages UK public relations for the Sussexes.

They met with Tobyn Andreae, the King’s communications secretary marking the first known contact between the two camps in a formal setting.

While the meeting has raised hopes of a potential thaw in tensions, insiders caution there is still "a long way to go" before any meaningful reconciliation can take place.

"Let’s not get the flags and bunting out just yet," Rae said. "We have a long, long way to go."

"It was just a preliminary drink," Rae described. "But it’s a step in what you might call the right direction."