Princess Kate’s uplifting message to Amanda Anisimova after Wimbledon heartbreak

Amanda Anisimova reveals Princess Kate’s touching words after Wimbledon defeat.

Amanda Anisimova has opened up about her emotional exchange with Princess Kate following a crushing loss in the Wimbledon final on Saturday.

The American star had been chasing her first Grand Slam title, but her dream was dashed in dramatic fashion as world No. 1 Iga Swiatek delivered a commanding 6-0, 6-0 victory on Centre Court.

Visibly emotional and in tears after the match, Anisimova was comforted during the trophy presentation by none other than the Princess of Wales.

Princess Kate handed her the runner-up plate before presenting the Venus Rosewater Dish to Swiatek. But it was her quiet words to the young finalist that truly left a mark.

"It was such an honour to meet her," Anisimova shared. "I wasn’t sure if she was going to come out today. It was really nice to see her."

According to Anisimova, the Princess offered heartfelt encouragement in the aftermath of defeat, gently telling her to "keep her head high."

"She Made Me Emotional Again," Amanda shared.

Reflecting on what comes next, Anisimova was clear eyed and determined: "Obviously, there are a lot of things I need to do to progress."

While she was left regrouping, her opponent Iga Swiatek was basking in the glory of her first Wimbledon title.

The world No. 1, who now holds five Grand Slam titles, was visibly elated as she soaked in the moment.