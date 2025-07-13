Prince Harry sidelines Meghan Markle for 'ill father' King Charles

Prince Harry sidelines Meghan Markle for reunion with King Charles

Prince Harry made a huge sacrifice in order to rebuild the strained relationship with his ailing father, King Charles, despite Meghan Markle's resentment.

Following a major legal setback in a UK security case, the Duke of Sussex publicly expressed concerns about the health of the monarch, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

He told BBC, "I don't know how much longer my father has [left]," adding, "It would be nice to reconcile."

An insider claimed Harry is "desperate" to make amends with his family in the UK, whereas the Duchess of Sussex wants the royals to make the first move.

Heat magazine shared, "Harry knows the onus is on him to back down, especially with his father's ill health. Meghan's view is that the royals need to make the effort, but Harry is so sick of all the fighting."

Now, there are strong reports that Prince Harry and King Charles' aides held private talks in London.

The Mail revealed that the monarch was represented by his communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae. On the other hand, Meredith Maines, the Duke of Sussex's chief communications officer, talked on his behalf.

The source shared, "There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about."

It has been said that the peace talks summit is a big step towards the much-awaited reunion between Prince Harry and King Charles.

Notably, it appears that the Duke of Sussex 'sidelined' his better half's opinion in a bid to reconcile with the royal family.