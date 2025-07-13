King Charles appears all smiles after peace meeting to end Prince Harry feud

King Charles wore the widest smiled as news of a peace summit to resolve rift with estranged son, Prince Harry, emerged.

The monarch, who hasn’t been on speaking terms with the Duke of Sussex, appeared relaxed and calm as he wandered through the Topiary Garden at his Sandringham Estate.

In an update issued by the official page for the royal estate, the King – dressed in khaki chinos and a pale blue shirt, paired with suede brogues – was photographed by Millie Pilkington.

Alongside the delightful portraits, a statement revealed the King’s intentions to follow through with his ambitious plans.

“Through the vision of His Majesty The King, The Sandringham Gardens continue to evolve, enriching horticultural content and enhancing the visitor experience, providing spaces for enjoyment and reflection for all,” the message read.

“Here, His Majesty is pictured in The Topiary Garden, a stunning space inspired by the Cosmati pavement at Westminster Abbey,” it continued.

“This new space introduces a unique horticultural discipline to the gardens by incorporating topiary and traditional crafts used to maintain these intricate shapes.”

The monarch’s appearance came just days after his senior aide met with Harry’s chief of staff and communications director, Meredith Maines, in London, at a venue just 10 minutes away from the Clarence House.

The insider had shared that the meeting, held on July 9, the “first step towards reconciliation” between Harry and his cancer-stricken father.

While the meeting was held last week, the news didn’t surface until Sunday reported by MailOnline. It is possible this was the reason why the King seemed in high spirits all week.