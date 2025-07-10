Queen Camilla whips up lemon curd treats with young bakers

Queen Camilla serves summer vibes with sweet treat

Queen Camilla stepped into the kitchen with flair earlier today as she helped whip up lemon curd cakes alongside two budding young bakers, Mantaj and Mia, both aged 11.

The delightful moment took place during Her Majesty’s visit to officially open Jamie’s Farm’s newest site at Lower Shockerwick Farm in Bathford.

Rolling up her sleeves, the Queen happily got hands on, spreading thick layers of lemon curd onto the fluffy sponge cakes with clear enthusiasm.

Her visit wasn’t just about sweet treats, though it marked her continued support for Jamie’s Farm, a charity of which she is patron.

Founded by Tish Feilden and her son Jamie, the charity offers transformative farm experiences to young people facing challenges in school.

With immersive, therapeutic programmes at working farms across the UK, Jamie’s Farm provides a powerful reset for young lives and today, she was right at the heart of it, cake in hand and smile on face.

Queen Camilla was every bit the relatable royal as she cooled down with a vanilla ice cream on what turned out to be a gloriously warm day in Wiltshire.

The Queen looked delighted as she enjoyed a sweet treat from Joanna Weaver’s ice cream van during a visit marking the 50th anniversary of the Wiltshire and Swindon Community Foundation.

Earlier in the visit, she took on the honour of cutting the ceremonial cake and spent time speaking with staff from All Yours Period Box, a local initiative tackling period poverty by supplying essential hygiene products to women and girls in need.